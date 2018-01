Joao Mario isand according to our transfer pundit Fabrizio Romano West Ham are leading the race to sign the Portuguese ace. Joao Mario has been struggling with game time this season and, in general, he has failed to justify his € 40 million price-tag during his one-year a half spell at the San Siro.Luciano Spallettiand the player is aware that he will have little game time till the end of the season.West Ham and Inter are, the Premier League side are ahead of Sevilla in race to sign the Portugal International.Inter will accept to sell Joao Mario on loan with option to buy in January but the Serie A and the Premier League side have yet to agree the player’s fee. The nerazzurri want €West Ham are also going to discuss a fee to make the player’s move permanent at the end of the season.​Meantime the player is being convinced that a move to England would be the best solution for him. At first,and is starting realizing that a move away from Milan could be the best solution for all the parties involved in the deal.Fabrizio Romano, translated and adapted by Lorenzo Bettoni