West Ham look to Napoli boss as Bilic replacement
10 September at 11:50Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri has been earmarked by West Ham as a replacement for Slaven Balic.
In exclusive with the Daily Express, Bilic is now surplus to requirements after his side slumped to the bottom of the Premier League table, as the Hammers have lost all three of their matches.
West Ham travel north to face newly promoted Huddersfield, who have won two of their first three opening games and drew one, with their boss David Wagner becoming the Premier League manager of the month.
Bilic has come out to blast Dave Sullivan after the owner had made claims that the East London club was in for Renato Sanches and Grzegorz Krychowiak but the Croatian turned him down.
Bilic who is in his last year of his contract is feeling that his time is coming to an end at the London stadium.
Now owners Sullivan and co owner David Gold are looking at Napoli’s Sarri, who spent around ten years before making the move to Napoli.
