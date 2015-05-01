Manolo Gabbiadini’s time at Napoli is set to end soon, if his agent’s recent activities have anything to do with it.

Our sources tell us that the West Ham and West Bromwich target’s agent, Silvio Pagliari, met with Napoli’s director of sport, Cristiano Giuntoli, in order to discuss his client’s situation in a very prestigious Milanese hotel in the last half hour.

By what he said in a recent radio show, it looks like they were agreeing to let the striker leave Napoli.

“We’ll fix everything up next week,” Pagliari told Radio Show Pezzi da 90, “The decision has pretty much been taken in conjunction with Napoli, even though I won’t tell you where he’s going, even under torture”.

“He will go to either the Premier League or the Bundesliga. He has strength, power and technique, he could do well in both leagues”.

Gabbiadini has cut a frustrated figure on the Napoli bench this season, scoring only two goals despite Arkadiusz Milik’s ACL tear. The Partenopei have gone as far as to sign another striker, Leonardo Pavoletti, to cover for the Polish striker.