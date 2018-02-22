Exclusive: When will Lautaro Martinez have Inter medical
02 May at 15:55Inter are edging closer towards signing Argentine club Racing Club striker Lautaro Martinez and only a visit to Milan for medical is pending, Calciomercato.com can reveal.
The 20-year-old has impressed for his club that saw him receive a call from Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli for the last two international friendlies in March. If reports in South America are to be believed, the date for the medical should be finalised soon.
Martinez’s medical at San Siro will primarily depend on the former Sevilla manager.
Should Sampaoli decide to include the current Racing attacker in Argentina squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, then the whole process of medical must be completed before the player flies to Russia with the squad.
If Martinez fails to make it to the squad for the summer’s FIFA tournament, then the entire medical process can be done calmly as the player can be involved with Libertadores until the end of this month.
