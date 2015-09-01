Chelsea have set their sights on a new full-back: Davide Zappacosta of Torino.

Zappacosta has overcome some major difficulties to shine once again as one of Serie A’s most promising full-backs. Two years ago, he was scoring three league goals, allowing Atalanta to sell him to Torino for 5.5 million.

Last season, however, things weren’t going so well, Coach Giampiero Ventura (who now sits on Italy’s bench) preferring a wingback system which favoured Bruno Peres.

And yet, the arrival of Sinisa Mihajlovic saw Peres be sent to Roma, so that one of Zappacosta and Lorenzo De Silvestri (who had already worked at two clubs with Miha and who was acquired at the Serb’s insistence) could fight it out. Zappacosta won, and has already whipped out five assists this season.

Could glory await him in London?



Andrea Piva, adapted by @EdoDalmonte

indicate that the 24-year-old is liked by Antonio Conte, who already went shopping in Serie A last season for a wing-back, and came out with the very impressive Marcos Alonso.