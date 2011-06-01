Exclusive - Why a Joao Mario & Mkhitaryan swap is difficult

The rumors regarding an swap between Manchester United and Inter regarding Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Joao Mario continue but a deal is very unlikely for a wide variety of reasons.



The first is that Manchester United will only allow Mkhitaryan to leave on a permanent basis or if on a loan deal it would be with an obligation to make the transfer permanent. Mourinho could give Inter a small discount but the wall that the Nerazzurri put up in the summer for Perisic could make negotiations difficult.



The second reason is Mino Raiola who is Mkhitaryan's agent and is very tough to negotiate with. The player earns €4.5 million plus bonuses and this is not what Inter are willing to spend on a back up player.

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)