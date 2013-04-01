Jack Wilshere won’t be going to Sampdoria. Calciomercato have found out that the midfielder’s wage demands were too high, something which scuppered his move.



The Blucerchiati had been linked to the Bournemouth loanee, who made 27 appearances for the Cherries in Premier League action last season.



The 25-year-old could have been another British surprise in Serie A, after last summer saw Joe Hart move to Torino on loan for a season.



The midfielder’s demands would have pushed Sampdoria over their wage cap, however.



Arsenal are also believed to be asking for too much, demanding as they did a sum above the €10 million mark in order to land the England international.



With Patrik Schick not moving to Inter, either, the idea of spending the earnings (over €25m) has gone up in smoke.