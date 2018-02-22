Exclusive: Why Chelsea, Juve target isn't signing new Roma deal
22 February at 19:30Why hasn’t Alessandro Florenzi signed a new deal with Roma yet? We here at Calciomercato have a few good reasons, stuff which will worry the Giallorossi faithful.
Pursued by Chelsea, Juventus and Atletico Madrid, the Italian international was recently reported to be close to a new deal, seeing as he is also being groomed as the future captain, once Daniele De Rossi retires.
One issue is that the full-back wants to be paid like a top player, namely 4 million, which would be what Radja Nainggolan is currently on. Trouble is, the Lupi want to be lowering their wage bill, not ramping it up.
With Roma known to be skilful at buying and selling, they may consider it to be more worthwhile to sell the full-back, who only cost 1.5 million when the Giallorossi nabbed the totality of his rights from Crotone.
Florenzi is also struggling as a full-back: he was originally a midfielder (and a central one at that), before Zdenek Zeman moved him to the attacking trio.
Shifted back – and compared to Daniel Alves by Walter Sabatini – to the defence, the 27-year-old hasn’t exactly played very well this season, and probably isn’t worth that money right now.
Florenzi himself is also miffed at how fans have treated him after the recent loss to Sampdoria : they are angry that Roma’s players didn’t go to the curva to apologise, but Florenzi has defended himself by saying that the police wouldn’t let them.
The Lupi talisman is resentful that he isn’t being treated like Totti and De Rossi.
Will he end up signing anyway, and putting all this behind him?
Go to comments