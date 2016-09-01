Exclusive: Why Crystal Palace, Man Utd target Evra is unhappy and considers leaving Juventus

Crystal Palace and Manchester United are considering signing unhappy Juventus defender Patrice Evra and calciomercato.com has exclusively learned why the French defender is considering leaving the J Stadium six months before the natural expiration of his contract.



Sources have exclusively told our reporter Nicola Balice that Evra has been informed by Juventus executives that they want to remove him from the Champions League squad list replacing him with Stephan Lichtsteiner.



The Swiss right-back was excluded from the Champions League squad list for the first part of the season but will be registered from February as Dani Alves has picked up a knee injury and will only return to action at the beginning of February leaving Max Allegri in need of an alternative on the right.



At the beginning of the season, Evra accepted to play a bit-role and to become the back-up of Alex Sandro but the Old Lady promised him that he would have played most of the Champions League games, at least until the end of the group stage. The Frenchman, in fact, did feature in each one of the bianconeri Champions League group stage games, but the club’s decision to remove him from the squad list for the second part of the tournament could have convinced Evra to leave the club.



​Although Crystal Palace have cooled their interest in the France International, the Eagles are still keeping an eye on him, just like Manchester United although the Red Devils have yet to make contact with their former player. Valencia have also made concrete steps to sign the experienced wingback.

