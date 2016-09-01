Exclusive: why Dzeko’s Chelsea move is not a done deal yet
Edin Dzeko’s move to Chelsea is almost a done deal. The Premier League champions and Roma have agreed the player’s transfer fee (€ 30 million plus add-ons between € 5 and € 8 million) but there is still no agreement between the player and the Blues.
Sources have exclusively told Calciomercato.com that Dzeko has yet to agree personal terms with Chelsea because of the length of the contract he was offered.
OPINION: Dzeko's move from Roma to Chelsea ensures everyone's a winner.
The Bosnia International wants a three-year and a half deal worth € 5 million-a-year. Chelsea, however, are not willing to offer long-term contracts to players who are older than 30. At the moment, however, there is still optimism regarding a positive end of negotiations.
Meantime, Dzeko’s agent is in London and talks with Chelsea are ongoing.
There may be further updates on the Dzeko front later tonight as both Chelsea (v. Arsenal) and Roma (v. Sampdoria) will be playing in the evening.
Go to comments