Edin Dzeko’s move to Chelsea is almost a done deal. The Premier League champions and Roma have agreed the player’s transfer fee (€ 30 million plus add-ons between € 5 and € 8 million) but there is still no agreement between the player and the Blues.



​Sources have exclusively told Calciomercato.com that Dzeko has yet to agree personal terms with Chelsea because of the length of the contract he was offered.



The Bosnia International wants a three-year and a half deal worth € 5 million-a-year. Chelsea, however, are not willing to offer long-term contracts to players who are older than 30. At the moment, however, there is still optimism regarding a positive end of negotiations.



Meantime, Dzeko’s agent is in London and talks with Chelsea are ongoing.



​There may be further updates on the Dzeko front later tonight as both Chelsea (v. Arsenal) and Roma (v. Sampdoria) will be playing in the evening.

