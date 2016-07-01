Eder wants to move to Zenit Saint Petersburg, we can exclusively reveal.

The former Sampdoria man and Italian international is wanted by Crystal Palace and a number of clubs, and has struggled to establish himself as a Nerazzurro.

According to our correspondent, Pasquale Guarro, the 31-year-old wants to rejoin former Coach Roberto Mancini, who recruited him at Sampdoria in January 2016.

The attacker wasn’t expecting to play so little at Inter, and has been especially marginalized by new Coach Luciano Spalletti.

He was offered to former club Sampdoria, but they are already full up up front.

Zenit have also asked for him, but are not offering more than a loan. Inter want to make money - they need to sell in order to buy because of Financial Fair Play - and prefer Crystal Palace’s offer of a loan (

3m) with option to buy (

7m).

Eder, however, wants to go to Russia.

@Ngoppejammeja, adapted by @EdoDalmonte