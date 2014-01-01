It looks like Hernanes isn’t the only Serie A player who Walter Mazzarri is chasing.

According to our sources, Inter outcast Andrea Ranocchia is also being targeted by the Hornets, and it’s their Coach who could well sway the situation.

Why? Because Ranocchia has already refused offers from smaller clubs, both in Italy and overseas.

He’s never been too convinced by moving to another country, either, yet seems to be reassured by Mazzarri’s presence at Vicarage Road.

The Inter defender has only started five games this season, and went on loan to Sampdoria in 2015-2016, too. His current deal expires in 2019.

The idea is that Watford would bring him in on a loan-to-buy deal until the end of the season, and would pay his wages for the next six months.

This is hardly an easy get, seeing as the 28-year-old would still be owed €2.5m a year.



Ranocchia has 21 caps with Italy.