Exclusive: why Inter didn't like €25m Monaco, Liverpool target
24 May at 13:42Both Milan and Inter had the chance to join the race for Youri Tielemans, but had to pull out, we can exclusively reveal.
The Liverpool, Atletico Madrid, Everton and Borussia Dortmund target has been chased by many teams this year, playing particularly well against Manchester United in the Europa League.
It has long looked like Tielemans would go, with club president Herman van Holsbeeck telling the media recently that “Youri will leave Anderlecht, we’ll announce it by the end of the week.”
Yet Inter, while liking the 19-year-old’s skills, were unimpressed by his character, Fabrizio Romano confirms. The Nerazzurri believe that his mindset is insufficient to tackle a stadium as loud and prestigious as the San Siro.
Van Holsbeek made it clear yesterday that Monaco are ahead in the sweepstakes, adding that “there are still a few details to sort out, but everything should be agreed on by the end of the week.
“Tielemans’ move to Monaco isn’t 100% agreed, but they’re definitely the club that has showed the biggest interest in him”.
Fabrizio Romano, adapted by @EdoDalmonte
Go to comments