Exclusive: Why Juve will find it tough to sign Ramsey
26 March at 17:30CalcioMercato understand that Juventus will find it very tough to sign Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey, with the Welshman's contract set to expire next summer.
While the 27-year-old Ramsey has struggled with fitness this season, he has impressed when he's been fit for the Gunners. Having appeared 19 times out of which 17 have been starts, Ramsey found the back of the net six times, racking up a tally of six assists on the way.
CalcioMercato can reveal that while verbal contact has been made by Juventus for Ramsey, it is believed that the player's contractual situation at Arsenal is similar to that of Alexis Sanchez. He is asking for big money to stay and if they aren't met, he will likely move, with his deal set to expire in the summer of 2019.
Juventus' task though, will be made tough by the interest of Premier League clubs in the Welshman, with Chelsea and the two Manchester clubs monitoring his situation. On top of that, Ramsey isn't any way near the top of Juventus' list of priorities, as things stand. Emre Can, Lorenzo Pellegrini and Bryan Cristante lie further up the list than Ramsey.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments