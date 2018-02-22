Exclusive: Zenit scouts present at Juve-Milan Primavera game

Russian giants Zenit St.Petersburg were present in the stands at a Primavera game involving AC Milan and Juventus, as they scouted rossoneri and Old Lady starlets, CalcioMercato exclusively understand.



Ahead of both the club's meeting in the Serie A on Saturday, the Primavera sides of both Milan and Juventus locked horns with each other hours before the mega clash at San Siro.



CalcioMercato can reveal that Zenit scouts were spotted in the stands during the Primavera game on Saturday and Hachim Mastour was in the Milan side for the game.



While it is currently unknown as to which player the Russian clubs were looking at, these were the line ups of both the sides.



Juventus: Loria, Serrao, Vogliacco, Delli Carri, Anzolin, Muratore, Leandro Fernandes, Di Pardo, Jakupovic, Portanova, Kulenovic



Milan: Guarnone, Bellanova, Campeol, Bellodi, El Hilali, Gabbia, Torrasi, Pobega, Tsadjout, Rodrigues Dias, Mastour

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)