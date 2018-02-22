Exec: 'Mourinho talks bull****, and should quit'

Jose Mourinho has been accused of talking “bull****” following Manchester United’s goalless draw with Sevilla and advised to quit by Ewald Lienen if he no longer enjoys the game.



Having been irked by constant questioning of Paul Pogba’s situation prior to the European encounter, Mourinho then faced criticism of his methods during a continental clash.



Speaking on Sky Deutschland, the former Hannover boss who is now technical director at German side St Pauli said: "If I ever said such bullshit as a coach, I would just quit.



“His [Mourinho's] explanation is an insult to anyone who loves football. If he has enough money but can't be bothered any more, he should just quit."



Despite seeing his side muster just six efforts on goal, compared to Sevilla’s 25, Mourinho had said after an uninspiring contest: “The game was even."



"You ask me, ‘is it a good result?’. I say, it’s not good, it’s not bad.”