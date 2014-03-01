Experienced Juventus defender could miss Champions League clash against Porto

Experienced Juventus defender Andrea Barzagli picked up an injury during Juventus’ 2-0 win to Crotone on Wednesday and has been ruled out for several weeks after his medical tests.



“Andrea Barzagli is set to undergo further medical examinations in the coming days, the defender reporting mild discomfort in his hamstring after Wednesday's 2-0 victory over Crotone”, the Serie A giants have announced through their official website.



The player has been ruled out for Sunday night’s Serie A clash to Cagliari and could also miss the next two games against Palermo (home, Serie A) and Porto (away, Champions League).



​Injuries are highly affecting Barzagli’s game-time consistency given that the 35-year-old has already skipped 15 games due to different kinds of injuries. Juventus will probably release a further medical update in the next few days.



​Barzagli joined Juventus in January 2011 for just € 300.000 and has been named one of the best defenders of the last Serie A campaign alongside his teammates Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini.