Juventus can clinch seventh consecutive Scudetto this afternoon

A mere seven days ago, it seemed as if the race to secure the Scudetto could go right down to the wire this season. Napoli were riding a wave of euphoria having beaten Juventus 1-0 at the Allianz Stadium and believed a first Serie A title success since 1990 was a real possibility.



However, an early red card for Kalidou Koulibaly against Fiorentina last Sunday evening proved to be too much to overcome for Maurizio Sarri’s men, who capitulated an ultimately lost the match 3-0. Juve’s subsequent victory at home to Bologna last night means that they are now within touching distance of securing a seventh consecutive Scudetto.



The Partenopei therefore have no option but to put Torino to the sword when they visit the Stadio San Paolo this afternoon, or the title race will officially be over. Should they fail to do so, then they will be left to lick their wounds over what might have been.



Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)