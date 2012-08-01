FA Cup Final 2017, Arsenal v Chelsea 2-1 | As it happened...
27 May at 17:35Chelsea boss Antonio Conte goes for the double today as his side face Arsenal in the FA Cup Final at Wembley. The Italian tactician will join a very select band of managers should he win both the Premier League and domestic cup final in his first season in charge. Only Liverpool boss Kenny Dalglish has managed to do this back in 1986 and the Blues will start as firm favourites to lift club football’s oldest cup competition.
Let's do this, lads#WeAreTheArsenalpic.twitter.com/li5KNpJLtN— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) May 27, 2017
Chelsea team: Courtois; Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Cahill (c); Moses, Kante, Matic, Alonso; Pedro, Diego Costa, Hazard. #FACupFinal pic.twitter.com/HqucKFzCs2— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 27, 2017
ARSENAL LEAD:— Goals (@PremHighlightz) May 27, 2017
Alexis Sanchez's goal is given by the referee and assistant had flag up. pic.twitter.com/vhb71S9L6y
Ramsey's goal seconds after Costa equalised. pic.twitter.com/C2mAX90Uca— Goals (@PremHighlightz) May 27, 2017
