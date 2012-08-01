ARSENAL LEAD:



Alexis Sanchez's goal is given by the referee and assistant had flag up. pic.twitter.com/vhb71S9L6y — Goals (@PremHighlightz) May 27, 2017

Ramsey's goal seconds after Costa equalised. pic.twitter.com/C2mAX90Uca — Goals (@PremHighlightz) May 27, 2017

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte goes for the double today as his side face Arsenal in the FA Cup Final at Wembley. The Italian tactician will join a very select band of managers should he win both the Premier League and domestic cup final in his first season in charge. Only Liverpool boss Kenny Dalglish has managed to do this back in 1986 and the Blues will start as firm favourites to lift club football’s oldest cup competition.