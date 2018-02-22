FA cup recap: Tottenham and Manchester United come away with the wins

Tottenham and Manchester United did not have any EPL games today since they had to play in the FA Cup instead. The Spurs faced Swansea as they came away with a big 0-3 win. They did not have Harry Kane for this one but even so, they got the win. Eriksen and Lamela scored for Pochettino's side in the first half as Eriksen then scored his brace in the second half to give them the 0-3 win. This was an important win for them as they are still hurting after being eliminated from the UCL by Juventus. Manchester United on the other hand were taking on Brighton as Mourinho's club came away with a 2-0 win. In the end, it was a Lukaku strike that allowed United to get back to winning ways as Matic scored the other goal. Similarly to Tottenham, United were also coming off a very disappointing Champions league exit as they lost to Vincenzo Montella's Sevilla.



Manchester United will now be taking on Swansea City next in the EPL where as the Spurs will face off against Chelsea.