The second semi-final in this season’s FA Cup sees Arsenal take on Manchester City for the right to play Chelsea in next month’s final at Wembley. The famous stadium plays host to today’s big showdown with both teams knowing that this competition presents their only chance of grabbing silverware this season.



Here it is - our team for #AFCvMCFC#WeAreTheArsenal pic.twitter.com/AyWubDZOEw — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) April 23, 2017 TEAM NEWS with @haysworldwide #cityatwembley #mcfc pic.twitter.com/Qansm4buCd — Manchester City (@ManCity) April 23, 2017 Under fire Gunners boss Arsene Wenger has still not decided on his future at the club whilst his opposite number Pep Guardiola, needs to win something after what has been a disappointing campaign by his high standards.