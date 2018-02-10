Fabbricini insists Conte can become next Italy boss
10 February at 11:30FIGC leader Roberto Fabbricini has revealed that Chelsea manager can become the Italy national team boss.
The Azzurri failed to qualify for the upcoming summer's FIFA World Cup in Russia after they were ousted from play-off round by Sweden. The first leg ended 1-0 in the favor of the Swedes and the men in Blue were held to a goalless draw in the second leg, compounding misery of Giampiero Ventura, who left his post days after the disaster, much like how Carlo Tavecchio left the post of the FIGC chief.
It was Fabbricini who took over the reins following the expulsion of Tavecchio, he has told that Antonio Conte can become the man to become the manager of the Azzurri. As part of the Pyeongchang Olympic's Fabbricini was talking to reports. Regarding Conte, he said: "Conte for the Italian national side? At the moment, there is no news. It is a name like the others. A one I cannot exclude."
Regarding the possible appointment of Alessandro Costacurta, Fabbricini said: "Costacurta is not operating in any direction. I told him to be cautious because we are talking about coaches who are currently under contract."
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
