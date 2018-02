New FIGC Commissioner Roberto Fabbricini talked on Radio Radio and Radio Radio TV about the possible future next steps of the Italian football federation.“One of the biggest problems of Italy’s sporting justice is that federal judges are currently being named by the federal presidents and this is not acceptable anymore. There must be total neutrality and that’s something with working on alongside [CONI president] Mr. Malagò.. There must be no direct contact between justice and federation.”“We should also try to reduce the number of non-EU players, not only in football but also in any other sport.can have a bad impact on the development of national teams. I am not only talking about football, I am talking about sport in general.”“Serie A teams should be reduced too.that count for nothing. Personally, I think Serie A clubs.”