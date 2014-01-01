Fabbricini: 'Reduce number of Serie A teams and non-EU players'
03 February at 18:55New FIGC Commissioner Roberto Fabbricini talked on Radio Radio and Radio Radio TV about the possible future next steps of the Italian football federation.
“One of the biggest problems of Italy’s sporting justice is that federal judges are currently being named by the federal presidents and this is not acceptable anymore. There must be total neutrality and that’s something with working on alongside [CONI president] Mr. Malagò. We can’t allow sporting justice to be run by people who are in contact with those in charge in the federation. There must be no direct contact between justice and federation.”
“We should also try to reduce the number of non-EU players, not only in football but also in any other sport. The Basket and Volleyball federations, for example, are among those who have complained because having too many non-EU players can have a bad impact on the development of national teams. I am not only talking about football, I am talking about sport in general.”
“Serie A teams should be reduced too. Personally I think 20 teams are too many. Sometimes there are games played in February or March that count for nothing. Personally, I think Serie A clubs.”
