Fabinho admits he wants Man Utd move

Monaco midfielder Fabinho has been on Juventus’ radar for several years now. Indeed, the Bianconeri were reportedly close to sealing a deal to bring him to Turin last summer but in the end nothing materialised.



The Brazilian could leave the principality club at the end of the season, with Manchester United leading the chase to sign him, according to Lance! They quote the 24-year-old as having said: “I would be happy to move to a more prestigious club with greater ambitions. My adventure at Monaco has been wonderful. I won a league title, but now I feel my time here is coming to an end.



“I am well aware of the fact the club’s objective is to finish in second place and qualify for the UEFA Champions League. Of course, they look to do this by giving youngsters the chance to develop rather than spend big money on great players.”



(Lance!)

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)