Fabio Capello names surprising player as one of Real Madrid’s best
21 April at 15:10Former England and Real Madrid boss Fabio Capello has released an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport to talk about the final part of the Champions League campaign, comparing Juventus, Real, Atletico and Monaco which are the last four clubs left in the competition.
“I think Real Madrid are the best team at least at the moment, they have a complete squad with great replacements. Zidane deserves the credit as well as he managed to create the spirit of a true squad. Real are a big, unite team and champions make the difference of course.”
“Ronaldo is not as fast as he used to be but has much more experience and he’s a smart player. He loves playing as centre forward now. A key player for Real Madrid? Well, they have many. From Ronaldo to Bale, Ramos, Kroos, Marcelo and Benzema it is not easy to chose one but I think Casemiro is very important for the team’s balance that’s a great ‘legacy’ left by Benitez.”
