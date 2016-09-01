Fabio Capello's agent responds to AC Milan links

The agent of former AC Milan and English national team manager Fabio Capello, his son the lawyer Pierfilippo Capello, was interviewed by SportItalia regarding the rumours that place his father and client with making a surprising return as manager of the Rossoneri.



On a direct question if Fabio Capello is on his way to make a dramatic return to the Serie A in charge of AC Milan, Capello jr replied: "I don't know anything about this. I had lunch with him on Sunday, I spoke with him yesterday night on the phone and he did not tell me anything about this."



Pierfillippo Capello then continued by reiterating that: "He works for Jiangsu Suning, he has only just returned back to China where they have just laid the foundations for next season. He will stay in China."



This confirmation follows after Fabio Capello himself stated yesterday during an event in central Milano to celebrate the release of a book about the Moratti family's historic relationship with Inter, that he will stay in China for one more year.

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)