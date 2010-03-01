Current Chelsea and former Barcelona midfielder Cesc Fabregas has revealed that he couldn’t sleep for several days after the Blues knocked Barca out of the Champions League back in 2012.

Fabregas joined Chelsea under Jose Mourinho back in 2014 for a 33 million euros fee following a three year stay at the Nou Camp. The Spaniard was a part of the side that was knocked out by Roberto Di Matteo’s eventual European champions in the semi-finals of the Champions League in the 2011-12 campaign.

In an interview with magazine Panenka , Fabregas said:

Terry was sent off, we didn’t know how Ramires scored past Victor Valdes just before the end of the first half in the second leg and from there, again, with having Chelsea ten players left on the pitch, we could not score "

"It was one of the saddest days I've ever been to my house, because we were winning 2-0 and we were completely in control.”Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)