Juventus are back in the hunt for Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas, who has asked for a transfer, according to Fichajes.net.

They had considered Cesc back in the summer, only to baulk both at his high salary demands and a cost which was believed to be too high.

Coach Antonio Conte had insisted on keeping both him and Nemanja Matic, another target of the Bianconeri.

Inter and Mila are also in the race for Fabregas, who wants to play more regularly.

Conte may want him, but the Barcelona product wants more time on the field.

(via CM) claims that the Bianconeri have reignited their interest for the 29-year-old.has played in 13 games for Chelsea in Premier League action so far this season, starting only five of them.goal and 6 assists in the EPL so far, but did well enough in games against Manchester City and Burnley to hope for more playing time.