The Spanish midfielder claims that it would be “suicide” for the Pensioners to go to the Camp Nou and try to defend, possibly a warning to Coach Antonio Conte.

The Blues were 1-0 up against Barcelona last night in their Champions League Round of 16 tie, before Lionel Messi broke his Chelsea duck to end the game in a favourable tie.

"It is such a shame really," the former Arsenal and Barca midfielder told BT Sport.

"I thought we were very good, we executed the game plan really well, we were compact, solid, played as a team and created lots of chances - Willian could have had a hat-trick - but we go home sad because a fantastic performance is not a fantastic result.

"It is still open though and we have shown that we can compete and we will need another excellent performance at the Nou Camp to go through.

"You have to have a lot of personality to play against this team who has 70% of the ball. We have to go there to attack and score because 90 minutes defending at the Nou Camp is an eternity, it is a suicide mission. We have to play our game."