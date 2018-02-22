Fabregas: Messi with Spain? 'Would have been phenomenal, maybe more titles'

Cesc Fabregas was recently interviewed by Argentine television network TyC and he recalled how he met Messi and faced him in training. He also spoke about the Argentine and Spanish national teams and that he would have liked to play alongside Messi for Spain.



- "He was a very shy boy, very, very small, skinny and we tried to give him a ball so he would open up and feel comfortable with us"



- "I remember a story that stuck in my head…



It was on a one versus one exercise with a goalkeeper where one player has to run from the goal to defend while the other attacks. I was confident and thought it impossible that this small boy does something; it will not be anything”



After my experience going against Messi I changed partners. I did not want to be embarassed again.



- Argentina? “It does not seem normal for him to be criticized so much in his country. I can not understand why, as it is where you should be most valued."



- "Argentina has a very nice human group. I witnessed at Messi’s wedding that they get along very well. They can play a great role in the World Cup."



- "Messi with Spain? It would have been phenomenal and maybe we would have more titles, but he has always felt very Argentine and I think his decision to play for his country seems perfect. "

