Fabregas speaks out on Chelsea future
28 April at 14:30Chelsea star midfielder Cesc Fabregas has opened up about his future in a recent interview with Partidazo Cope.
The 30-year-old Fabregas joined Chelsea from Barcelona in the summer of 2014 for a fee in the region of 33 million euros. The Spaniard has won the Premier League twice during his stay at Stamford Bridge but has endured a difficult season this time around, appearing 29 times in the Premier League, scoring once and assisting four times.
In an interview that Fabregas recently gave to Spanish news outlet Partidazo Cope, he revealed his desire to stay at Chelsea, despite the bad season that the club has endured. He said: "I am happy and I would like to continue here next season."
The Spaniard's contract at Stamford Bridge runs out in the summer of 2019 and rumors have linked him with moves to the Serie A. Fabregas' family is said to be settled well in London.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
