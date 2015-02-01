Inter Milan target Lautaro Martinez has a pre-contract agreement with La Liga giants Atletico Madrid, reports Fabrizio Romano.

The 20-year-old striker, who plies his trade with Argentine club Racing club de Avellaneda, scored a hat-trick for his club against Huracan yesterday, increasing his tally for the season to seven. Luckily enough, Inter’s Piero Ausilio was watching the youngster from the stands and was left mesmerized by the performance. Martinez’s performances have also impressed Jorge Sampaoli, who can consider taking him to Russia next summer.

Romano reports that while Inter are looking to complete the 15 million plus bonuses agreement for the youngster after having been given the go-ahead by Racing president Victor Blanco, Atletico Madrid had already agreed a pre-contract agreement for Martinez two months ago.

The Los Rojiblancos still have faith in the deal, but Martinez has already said yes to Inter. Atletico will want to reinforce talks, but Inter are confident that they will the striker soon enough.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)