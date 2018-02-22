Fabrizio Romano: Cancelo will not go back to Spain
03 March at 11:00Valencia right-back Joao Cancelo, who is currently on loan at Inter Milan, is unlikely to go back to Spain, reports Fabrizio Romano.
The 23-year-old Portuguese right-back joined Inter on one-year loan deal this past summer from Valencia. While he did struggle to find his feet early on in the Serie A, but Cancelo has now settled in properly and has been impressive in the last few games for the nerazzurri.
Fabrizio Romano understands that Inter have been left impressed by the showings of the former Benfica and want to sign him on a permanent basis and are willing to let Geoffrey Kongdogbia leave for Inter on a permanent deal in return.
And a return to Spain for Cancelo seems very unlikely this coming summer as Inter want him on a permanent basis. They have been in contact with Valencia to do a swap deal involving the right-back and Kondogbia, who is valued at around 25 million euros by the Italian side. Cancelo, on the other hand, is valued at around 35 million euros by Valencia.
Further details of the deal are yet to be determined, but Inter feel that qualification for the Champions League will make it easy for them to sign their man.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
