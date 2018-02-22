Fabrizio Romano Exclusive: How Juventus and Arsenal missed out on Carrasco
24 February at 13:50It is no secret that Juventus were interested in securing the services of Yannick Ferreira Carrasco from Atlético Madrid during last month’s transfer window. He was a concrete objective for Bianconeri directors Beppe Marotta and Fabio Paratici but they could not to reach a deal with Los Colchoneros, who were unwilling to let him leave on loan with option or obligation to buy. Their asking price was too high for Juve, which is where Dalian Yifang came into the mix.
The newly-promoted Chinese Super League side are working on a deal to take the Belgian winger to the Far East, where he will become the face of a club which is a mere eight years old. The 24-year-old former Monaco star has been offered a contract worth €10 million net (plus bonuses) per season, while Los Rojiblancos stand to make a cool €30 million from the deal. For La Vecchia Signora, these figures are crazy and there is absolutely no way they would have been able to invest so much in Carrasco.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments