Fabrizio Romano: Inter not interested in re-signing Guarín
09 February at 11:30“I would love to return to Inter, I would cut my salary in half…” Those were the words of former Nerazzurri player Fredy Guarín earlier this week when asked what the future might hold for him.
The Colombian midfielder would relish the opportunity to play at San Siro again, considering the special relationship he enjoyed with Inter. Though his performances were inconsistent, there were never any doubts about his commitment to the cause.
However, unfortunately for the 31-year-old, the likes of Walter Sabatini and Piero Ausilio have no appetite to re-sign him despite the fact he is held in such high regard.
Management has already told him that he doesn’t feature in their plans, though they did ensure he knows he is remembered with great affection. Meanwhile, Suning hopes to build a young squad with several important investments to come this summer.
The club appreciated his kind words, and thanked him for openly stating his desire to return. But, there is simply no room for him at Inter today.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
