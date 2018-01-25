Serie A giants Inter Milan are looking at alternatives for Javier Pastore, as a move for the Argentine seems unlikely, says Fabrizio Romano.

The 28-year-old Pastore has fallen down the pecking order at PSG following the arrivals of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe this past summer and has made only eight starts for the club this season. Inter are interested in him, but a move seems highly unlikely.

The nerazzurri have been in dialogue with the player’s agent- Marcelo Simonian, in an attempt to sign his client on loan this month. PSG president Nasser el Khelaifi really likes Pastore and won’t sell him until Inter offer a huge sum, which could be a 7 million euros loan fee.

Inter see Sevilla’s Joaquin Correa as a Plan B and have already contacted the player’s entourage but it has been fruitless, despite their attempts to send Joao Mario on loan to Sevilla in what could have been a loan deal. Vincenzo Montella does not want Correa to leave, especially after the Argentine’s impressive showing against Atletico Madrid recently.

