Exclusive: Juventus will block all moves for Arsenal target
06 March at 16:30Juventus are not prepared to sell their star Colombian Juan Cuadrado at any cost, reports Fabrizio Romano.
The 29-year-old Cuadrado, who joined the bianconeri from Chelsea on a permanent deal only last year, has become a vital player for Massimiliano Allegri's men over the last few seasons. While he is currently nursing an injury, the Colombian has scored thrice and has assisted four times in the Serie A.
Fabrizio Romano reports that while there is no shortage of interest from a host of clubs for Cuadrado, Massimiliano Allegri will not sell him as he realises how important a player he is for the Juventus system.
There was interest from Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal this past summer, but Juventus were not willing to offload the wing-back amidst talk of a 35 million euros offer.
Allegri is a big admirer of Cuadrado and his versatility allows Juventus to change their shape and he fits the bill in every formation too. Any move for him will be blocked by the Old Lady.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
