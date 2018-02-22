‘Faith in Emery’: PSG push away coaching rumors for the time being...
29 March at 23:25PSG have had an up and down season as they will surely be crowned Ligue 1 champions but at the same time, they were knocked out of the UCL early on by Real Madrid. Because of this, Unai Emery's future with the club is in doubt. Paulo Henrique, PSG's sporting director, spoke to the press about Emery as well as other topics too. Here is what he had to say on the matter (via L'Equipe):
"Everyday I see stuff on PSG's new potential coach. I want to be clear, PSG's coach is Unai Emery as he has a contract with us. It is not the time to talk about anything else at the moment. We still have a lot of work to do and their are still many objectives up for grab. Only the club is authorized to hand out official information, all the rest is only rumors...".
There has been a lot of talk about Antonio Conte and Max Allegri as potential Emery replacements but PSG do not want to hear it for the time being....
Go to comments