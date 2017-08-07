Falcao linked with AC Milan move as Diego Costa wants Atletico return
08 August at 15:50AC Milan are looking for potential attacking reinforcement with the rossoneri who have end their pursuit of both Andrea Belotti and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who are both too expensive for the Serie A giants.
Nikola Kalinic and Diego Costa are two strikers AC Milan are constantly looking at but according to La Gazzetta dello Sport and Tuttosport, the rossoneri could also be offered AS Monaco star Radamel Falcao.
Both Falcao and Diego Costa are clients of Jorge Mendes and the Portuguese agent is on very good terms with the representatives of the Serie A giants.
Jorge Mendes is trying to persuade Diego Costa to move to AC Milan but the Spaniard only wants to move to Atletico Madrid even if the Colchoneros can only sign the wantaway Chelsea striker in January 2018.
Mendes could offer Falcao to AC Milan in the coming days but it seems difficult that Monaco will allow the Colombia star to leave the club given that they could also see Kylian Mbappé leave with Real Madrid and Barcelona interested in signing him.
