Fassone: ‘AC Milan could sell one of their stars’
11 December at 10:50AC Milan CEO Marco Fassone talked to Radio Rai on Monday morning sharing his thoughts on the campaign of the Serie A giants who sealed a crucial 2-1 win against Bologna yesterday. Fassone did talk about Gattuso, Bonucci and the rossoneri summer transfer campaign in the first part of the interview.
In the second part he focused on the club’s financial struggles
“We are waiting for Uefa’s decision, if they won’t accept it we’ll see what to do. We could be sanctioned and have some restrictions in the coming years. It has happened already with other Serie A clubs.”
“If we won’t cash in the money we expected we’ll have to make a new transfer plan. If we qualify for Europa League and not for Champions League we would lose € 30 million so we can either decide whether to sell one player or not buying one.”
“We have a long term project and owners do not want to sell the club. I see no problems for the future of the club.”
