Fassone: ‘AC Milan will spend big next summer’
03 May at 17:00AC Milan’s CEO Marco Fassone has released some interesting updates after his first two weeks in charge of the club.
“Time has gone by so quickly. I’ve started to ‘drive this car’. It’s a real pleasure but I know I have lot of responsibilities. It’s all very stimulating. Our fans must know that we have already informed new owners that we are planning to spend big in the summer to strengthen the team. The President agrees with our plan and is ready to give us a big starting transfer budget.”
“Not all the money we cash in, however, will be used for transfer negotiations. We believe the team must qualify for the Europa League, that’s our target for the season and from the next one we’ll have to qualify for the Champions League.”
“We have no doubts we’ll keep Montella. A draw is not enough to thrown everything n doubt. Once again, I confirm there is no doubt Montella will be our manager next season.”
