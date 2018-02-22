Fassone-Mirabelli have been on bad terms, a Milan revolution could occur

SHOW GALLERY

Massimiliano Mirabelli has having a rough time of late as there have been a lot of talks concerning his Milan future. According to Calciomercato.com sources, Fassone and Max Mirabelli have been on bad terms for months now. What's next now for AC Milan?



A CHANGE - Last summer they worked hard as they acquried may new players for AC Milan but even so, something changed over the past few months. First off, they have different approaches with players agents as Mino Raiola is a good example. Raiola has a good understanding with Fassone but his relationship with Mirabelli is very tensed. Mirabelli did sign good players last summer but he made a lot of mistakes too as he is never around at Casa Milan anymore.



Their current position isn't good enough as the Chinese ownership might want to make a change. If this is the case, Giuntoli and Sabatini could be interesting names for the rossoneri as Mirabelli's future is in heavy doubt as things stand...