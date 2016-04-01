AC Milan CEO Marco Fassone has revealed that he will be open to allowing Gianluigi Donnarumma to leave the club, if the goalkeeper requests for a move from San Siro.



The Rossoneri had spent heavily this past summer and apart from the fact that the start to the season has been disappointing, UEFA rejected the club's appeal for a voluntary agreement. The club posted a video about the same, but the situation surrounding Donnarumma was talked about it in as well.



Fassone told: "There is no desire of the club to sell Donnarumma. It is a human, technical and economic heritage of the club.If one day it will happen, he will come to us to tell us that he no longer is pleased to stay here and has to move on, we will be open to evaluating any offers that arrive."



While this isn't a come and get him sign from the club, Fassone has clarified that the ball is in Donnarumma's court. And the Italian will have to make a decision and take a stand about his future now.

Kaustubh Pandey