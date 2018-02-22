Fassone reveals AC Milan transfer strategies

AC Milan managing director Marco Fassone has opened up about the club's transfer strategies for the upcoming transfer window.



The rossoneri spent over 150 million euros on player acquisition this past summer, but a series of poor results saw the axing of former manager Vincenzo Montella in November. Since the arrival of Rino Gattuo though, the club has improved under the former midfielder and now holds a chance of qualifying for the top four, eight points off fourth placed Roma.



In an interview that Fassone recently gave to Gazzetta dello Sport, the Italian talked about the club's future transfer plans. He said: "Milan will undergo a consolidation of the squad, with 80-90 percent of the players to stay."



"We could not have 240 million if he hadn't sold players but we didn't make a profit out of the players we signed. Mirabelli did a great job but the results soon will come."



"The fans can expect two or three new signings that are being considered critical at this point. We will make it a point that there will be coming and goings and we have cash in hand to do that."



Fassone also opened about the future of Gianluigi Donnarumma. He said: "From all of us, there is total trust. And in our heads, we see Gigio as a Milan goalkeeper for a long time."

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)