Fassone slams AC Milan: ‘Here’s what I didn’t like’

AC Milan CEO Marco Fassone is definitely not happy with the rossoneri 2-0 defeat at hands of Sampdoria and he has done nothing to deny it.



“We will never have self confidence if we don’t get consistent results”, he told Sky Sport after the Marassi clash.



“We hope this team will be self confident as soon as possible. Sampdoria deserve the praise because they played a great game and created us all sort of troubles.”



“We should have had a different approach, we knew the first six months would have been hard, we hope the second part of the season gets better.”



“I didn’t like the attitude of our players today, we have no alibis and things must change quickly. We are very angry today and that’s why I came in the dressing room to talk with the lads. These defeats can’t be the routine. AC Milan can’t lose against weaker teams.”

