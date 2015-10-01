Fassone: 'There was too much enthusiasm. Kaka? Let's see...'

As he was present during the presentation of the rossoneri book "Favole", Marco Fassone spoke about the rossoneri's situation. Here is what he had to say to the press



"Kaka? I spent an hour or so 15 days ago with Kaka and his father. We exchanged a few ideas to do with his future as well as Milan's future. He will take a few weeks or so to reflect and he will then make up his mind. I am sure we will hear back form him before Christmas. Stadium? San Siro is a great stadium, it is a piece of Milan's history. At the same time, in today's football a team that owns a stadium is much healthier financially speaking. We have to reflect and see what's the best solution. Training retreat? Well I had talks with Mirabelli and Gattuso and we felt like it wasn't the time to celebrate. We will now all be together for the next few days ahead of our game against Atalanta. It was the right decision to take. It will be a funny Christmas this year. Fair Play? I think it is a political decision. We will be paying for the last 3 seasons of instability. Chinese ownership? We are used to a different approach. Yonghong Li is very reserved and they have a different style of personality compared to Italians...".