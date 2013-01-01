Fassone: 'Transfer market? Next year's Milan will make us have a lot of fun'

At the end of the game, Marco Fassone spoke to Milan TV, here is what he had to say: " Our fans were great tonight. Donnarumma? He was the best player on our side.He is a great player who deserves all of this praise. Roma are superior to us. We now have to do better against teams that are a bit weaker".



6TH PLACE - "6th place? It is very important for us as we want to come back in Europe.I told the players and the coaches that the management wants European football. It would be a nice first step for us".



TRANSFER MARKET - " Our new ownership want to improve the team. We are getting ready for the summer market but we also have to remain focused on the last 3 games. One thing that is certain is the fact that next year's Milan will make us have a lot of fun".



INTER AND MILAN - " When cycles come to an end, it takes time before you can re-build a squad. Our goal is to get back as soon as possible to where we should be. We are behind this team and we want to remain close to the players and the coaches until the end of the season".



ATALANTA - " We will face a very good team who is ahead of us in the standings. Our last few games haven't been good enough, this is why Saturday will be an important game for us".