Fassone unsure over Donnarumma's AC Milan future

AC Milan CEO Marco Fassone talked to Radio Anch’io lo sport on Monday morning and had words of praise for the rossoneri boss Rino Gattuso. “He did simple things, things that a manager with more experience than him would have not done. I must congratulate with Mirabelli who pushed to hire him. He was so quick to motivate the team. Players have self-confidence now and things have changed.”



“We can qualify for the Champions League. We believe we can do it but never say never. We need to have patience and foolish.”



“Kalinic had a complicated summer. Despite injuries he recovered and yesterday he helped us in the second half. Mr Li? Our president is in China and he think he has received too much criticism. He is a businessman who runs the business differently. His books are in order, I hope he can be continue to cover his role in the future.”



“The future of Gattuso is something we don’t want to talk about now. Like Gattuso said it’s a thing we do for luck. He is a talented manager who can become a top manager. If he confirms his quality it would be hard to do without him. Andre Silva? We believe the next season will be his season. We knew he needed an year to adapt.”



“Romagnoli? We’ll soon offer him a new contract. As for Donnarumma, we don’t want to sell him, let’s hope he wants the same.”

