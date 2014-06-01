Fassone: ‘Why AC Milan hired Gattuso’

Marco Fassone explained AC Milan’s decision to sack Vincenzo Montella and hire Gennaro Gattuso during the Gran Gala del Calcio yesterday night.



“We, Mirabelli and I, thought the sacking of Montella was the right decision to take right now. Gattuso is not an interim boss, he is the best possible solution at the moment. He was happy to accept the job, he knows he has an extraordinary chance. We’ll decide what to do in the future in March or April, for now he is our manager, there are no interim bosses.”



“We’ve been thinking about Gattuso since a few weeks but at the beginning of the season we’d have never thought we’d have to face a similar situation.”



“We want to thank Montella for what he did here, he really did the maximum he could but we’ve all made mistakes. The squad is good and we don’t want to make new signings, we hope Gattuso will take us back to the top.”

