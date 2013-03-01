Father of Andres Iniesta gives Barcelona hopes as he plays down Juve links
09 September at 14:35The father of Andres Iniesta has played down reports linking his son with a move to Juventus in the 2018/19 campaign. Several Italian media are linking the Spaniard with a move to the Allianz Stadium as Iniesta’s Barcelona contract expires in 2018.
The player, however, has been offered a contract extension by Barcelona and although Iniesta has denied that he has already reached an agreement with the La Liga giants, his father has revealed that the player’s future will be in Barcelona.
“I speak to my son every day,” Jose Antonio Iniesta told Cuatro.
“Andres doesn’t intend to wear a jersey other than Barcelona, so he won’t have to face them as an opponent. Considering the way he looks after himself, I think he can have an important role at Barca for another two or three years.”
Juventus signed Dani Alves as a free agent in summer 2016 but according to Iniesta’s father the Spain International won’t follow the footsteps of his former teammate who is now contracted with Psg haveing left Turin after a one-year spell.
